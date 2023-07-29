SHERIDAN — Board games, writing systems, card games, poetry, and poetry in translation.
What do these have in common? How are they connected?
How about “Poetry Translations based in hieroglyphs and old script to modern alphabets?”
Jentel Foundation resident Alex de Voogt and SAGE Community Arts will explore these topics in a fascinating series of short classes and interactive talks throughout the day from 10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at SAGE. The public is invited to sign up for complimentary tickets for one or several in the series through the SAGE Community Arts website.
Alex de Voogt is an associate professor at Drew University. His research includes the history of board games and the development of writing systems. Poetry has informed him about history while his poetry translation practice has recombined his interests into new directions.
On Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at SAGE Community Arts, de Voogt will be one of the Jentel visual artists and writers making presentations for Jentel Presents.
The event is free and open to the public, no tickets necessary.