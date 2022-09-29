09-29-22 PEOPLE jentel presentsweb.jpg
Jentel Presents artists that will present their works to the Sheridan Community Tuesday include, from left, Kim Trowbridge, Susan Gibbons, Meg Pierce, Regina Jestrow, Beth Weeks and Rhaina Cohen.

 Courtesy photo | Jentel Presents

SHERIDAN — Jentel Presents’ cohort of residents from all around the country will present visual artworks and writings at this month’s Jentel Presents Tuesday.

The community outreach program featuring the visual presentations and readings by the residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program will take place live Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at SAGE Community Arts, located at 21 West Brundage St.

