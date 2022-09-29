SHERIDAN — Jentel Presents’ cohort of residents from all around the country will present visual artworks and writings at this month’s Jentel Presents Tuesday.
The community outreach program featuring the visual presentations and readings by the residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program will take place live Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at SAGE Community Arts, located at 21 West Brundage St.
This month’s Jentel presenters include:
Kim Trowbridge of Seattle, Washington
As a landscape oil painter, Trowbridge feels that painting from nature opens a sentient portal into paradise. Her palette becomes a keyboard where each note of color constructs a new vision of life.
Meg Pierce of Sarasota, Florida
A collage artist, Pierce’s stitched vintage fabrics are delicate, and they carry history. This work is complex, harmonious, peaceful art; with intricate nuance in a brutal time.
Regina Jestrow of Miami, Florida
A textile artist, Jestrow is originally from Queens, New York, but has been in Miami for more than 20 years. As a child, her mom taught her sewing and crochet. Quilting has kept her sane during COVID.
Susan Gibbons of Denver, Colorado
A mixed media artist, Gibbons’ passions are art, family and faith. She believes that art brings hope, truth and beauty to our world in a way that words cannot.
Beth Weeks of Dayton, Ohio
A novelist, Beth’s hobbies include reading, knitting and dissociating in the shower.
Rhaina Cohen of Washington, D.C.
Cohen tells stories through sound and words — stories that encourage people to deepen their connections with others and question how they approach relationships of all kinds.
Join us in looking forward to the next Jentel Presents Nov. 1 . This presentation will be live at SAGE as well as the Zoom link above.
The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further their creative development. While at Jentel, visual artists and writers have the opportunity to experience unfettered time to allow for thoughtful reflection and meditation on the creative process in a setting that preserves the agricultural and historical integrity of the land.
The Jentel Artist Residency Program accepts applications twice a year from visual artists in all media and writers in all genres for a one-month residency.
A residency includes comfortable accommodation; common living, dining and recreation areas; a private workspace, and a stipend to help defray expenses during the program. For more information, see jentelarts.org or call Jentel at 307-737-2311.