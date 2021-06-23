SHERIDAN — Jentel Presents will host its first in-person event July 6 in more than a year. The group presenting will be a repeat from July 2015.
From 5:30-7 p.m. July 6 at SAGE Community Arts, June’s group of artists and writers will share their work through the community outreach program featuring the visual presentations and readings. Face coverings or masks, and social distancing from other visitors and staff are recommended.
This month’s presenters include Angie Chuang of Denver, Colorado. Chuang writes nonfiction, inspired by her reporting career. She is now a journalism professor at University of Colorado-Boulder and lives in a cohousing community in Denver. Craig Wilkins, of Detroit, Michigan, is an essayist. Cheryl Agulnick Hochberg of Boonton, New Jersey is a multimedia artist. When not on residencies, she can be found tromping around the NJ meadowlands or in her East Orange studio. Aliza Cohen of Berkeley, California tells stories about people and the landscape through shape, color and texture. Her identity as a mother, artist and multicultural woman colors her stories.
The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further their creative development. While at Jentel, visual artists and writers have the opportunity to experience unfettered time to allow for thoughtful reflection and meditation on the creative process in a setting that preserves the agricultural and historical integrity of the land.
The Jentel Artist Residency Program accepts applications twice a year from visual artists in all media and writers in all genres for a one-month residency. A residency includes a comfortable accommodation; common living, dining and recreation areas; a private workspace and a stipend to help defray expenses during the program. For more information, see jentelarts.org or call Jentel at 307-737-2311.