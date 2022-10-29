SHERIDAN — Visiting artists will showcase their work at Jentel Presents Nov. 1.
The community outreach program featuring the visual presentations and readings by the residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program will take place live Nov. 1 from 5:30-7 p.m. at SAGE Community Arts.
An online Zoom link is also available for those unable to attend in person, bit.ly/3EWw434.
This month’s presenters include:
• Stephanie Suter of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada: A painter, Suter has had places to rest her head but no home for some time, as the artist has been a wandering art-yogi in India, Nepal, Japan, Taiwan, Vermont and Nova Scotia.
• Richard Hoffman of Salem Massachusetts. On the most basic level, Hoffman is a keeper of notebooks. Years of them.
• Diane Marsh of Estancia, New Mexico. An oil painter, Marsh mines life experiences, searching for a universal truth that serves as a roadmap for her work
• Ana Wieder-Blank of New York, New York. Wieder-Blank is a queer, non-binary, Jewish multidisciplinary visual artist making work about queerness, disability, non-normative bodies, climate change and healing from trauma.
• Alice Driver of Little Rock, Arkansas. Driver is a writer from the Ozark Mountains. She is fluent in Spanish and splits her time between Arkansas and Mexico.
• Rachel Maxi of Seattle, Washington. A mixed media artist, Maxi is interested in experiencing environments. She has completed artist residencies in Morocco; Playa in Oregon, Joshua Tree, California; the Long Beach Peninsula; and Lopez Island, Washington.
The event is free and open to the public. SAGE is located at 21 W. Brundage St.