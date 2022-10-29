10-29-22 PEOPLE jentel presents.jpg
Jentel Presents artists, pictured here, will present in November.

 Courtesy photo | Jentel Presents

SHERIDAN — Visiting artists will showcase their work at Jentel Presents Nov. 1. 

The community outreach program featuring the visual presentations and readings by the residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program will take place live Nov. 1 from 5:30-7 p.m. at SAGE Community Arts. 

