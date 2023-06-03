Thayne in Hamilton (1)[89].jpg
Thayne Jasperson, an original cast member of Hamilton, the popular Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is among the several Broadway professionals involved in the Sheridan College Musical Theatre Intensive’s upcoming production of Broadway Then and Now, a revue show which will be happening June 23, at 7 p.m., and June 24, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.

 Courtesy photo | Thayne Jasperson

SHERIDAN — "Broadway Then and Now," directed and produced by Gina Feliccia, is a musical theatre revue show that explores storylines, lyrics, compositions and popular musical sentiment on Broadway from the 1940s to the present. There will be three performances beginning Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m., and two on Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.

Tickets are $30 for adults, and $20 for students (K-12), seniors and veterans. Tickets can be purchased online at www.sheridan.edu/arts or at the door.

