SHERIDAN — "Broadway Then and Now," directed and produced by Gina Feliccia, is a musical theatre revue show that explores storylines, lyrics, compositions and popular musical sentiment on Broadway from the 1940s to the present. There will be three performances beginning Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m., and two on Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.
Tickets are $30 for adults, and $20 for students (K-12), seniors and veterans. Tickets can be purchased online at www.sheridan.edu/arts or at the door.
The show is a historical and informative performance, showcasing students participating in the two-week Sheridan College Broadway Musical Theatre Intensive. The intensive is a two-week musical theatre program from June 12-25, connecting participants with college faculty and industry professionals to experience training and performances in voice, acting, and dance. They will earn valuable experience to put on their resume and can also earn college credit.
Participating students will have opportunities to hone their skills and perform a wide variety of material alongside industry professionals, including Eric Kunze, Sarah Elizabeth Combs, Thayne Jasperson and Pam Phillips.
In addition, students will participate in a mock audition in front of Broadway professionals after their first week of training on Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall. The event is free and open to the public.