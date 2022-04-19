SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present Rayne Goins and Cora Wood accompanied by Loretta Tonak with special guest Skylar Tharp in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Art 7 p.m. April 23.
The program includes works by Handel, Mozart, Faure, Poulenc, Ferroud and Hindemith as well as flute trios by Beeftink and Schocker. Goins and Wood are sophomores at Sheridan College, where they have dedicated themselves to their instruments as early as grade school. Working tirelessly to improve their flute playing, Goins and Wood both graduated high school with a number of accolades that would help them embark on their journey at Sheridan College.
Goins is a music major focusing on flute, electric bass and music technology. While studying under Rachel Bergman, Goins has performed regularly in the Sheridan College Flute Choir, Sheridan College Symphony Band, Sheridan College Symphony Orchestra and the Sheridan College Jazztet during her time at Sheridan College.
Wood has dedicated her studies to music, music technology and arts administration. Playing the flute and piccolo since sixth grade, Wood is confident both instruments will continue to be large parts of her endeavors after graduation. Wood studies under the direction of Bergman at Sheridan College.
Special guest Tharp is a freshman at Sheridan College studying agriculture business. While her primary focus is agriculture, Tharp is a music scholarship recipient and an active member of the Sheridan College Flute Choir and the Sheridan College Symphony Band. Tonak has accompanied community and high school musicals, church choirs, soloists and other musical events. She is also an adjunct college instructor, giving piano lessons to non-majors. Tonak has been the accompanist for Sheridan College since 2008. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, see sheridan.edu/arts or call the box office at 307-675-0360.