SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College presents award-winning jazz pianist and composer Ellen Rowe, performing with her all-female octet at Kinnison Hall in the Whitney Center for the Arts April 22 at 7 p.m.
The artist will also conduct a jazz workshop the same day from 1-2 p.m. in Kinnison Hall.
The jazz workshop is free and open to the public. The cost of admission to the concert is $35 for adults, $25 for seniors, $10 for students and is free for Sheridan College students.
The Ellen Rowe Octet, which is comprised of Ingrid Jensen, Melissa Gardiner, Sharel Cassity, Virginia Mayhew, Kalkeigh Wilder, Allison Miller and Marion Hayden, will perform works from Rowe’s latest project titled, “Momentum — Portraits of Women in Motion,” released in January of 2019, which pays tribute to great women in politics, music and sports with a style that DownBeat describes as an “experience [that] is certainly life-enhancing.”
Rowe has performed at jazz clubs and concert series throughout the U.S. as well as touring in Germany, Holland, Switzerland, Ireland, Poland, South Africa and Australia. The pianist has several additional albums under her name.
Rowe’s compositions and arrangements have been performed and recorded by jazz ensembles and orchestras around the world, including the Village Vanguard Orchestra, BBC Jazz Orchestra, U.S. Navy Commodores, Berlin and NDR Radio Jazz Orchestras, London Symphony, DIVA and the Perth Jazz Orchestra. When Rowe is not leading her own trio, quartet or octet, she is in high demand as a sideman for a wide variety of jazz artists including Kenny Wheeler, Tim Ries, Tom Harrell, John Clayton, Ingrid Jensen, Steve Turre and Marian McPartland.
Rowe is currently an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor of Jazz and Contemporary Improvisation at the University of Michigan. As an active clinician, she has given workshops and masterclasses at the Melbourne Conservatory, Hochshule fur Musik in Cologne, Grieg Academy in Bergen and the Royal Academy of Music in London. Rowe has also been selected to conduct the NAfME All-Eastern and All-Northwest Jazz Ensembles as well as All-State jazz ensembles throughout the country. She is on the Board of the International Society of Jazz Arrangers and Composers and also serves as the coordinator for the JEN Sisters In Jazz Collegiate Combo Competition.
For more information on the clinic or to purchase tickets, see sheridan.edu/arts or call the Box Office at 307-675-0360.