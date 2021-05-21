SHERIDAN — Wyoming Arts Council members announced the 2021 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist, including three from Sheridan-based musicians.
Songs were selected by Bri Long, assistant talent buyer at the Aggie Theatre in Ft. Collins, Colorado. The Wyoming Road Trip Playlist is an annual part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative, working to build a robust music scene in Wyoming and is presented in partnership with the Wyoming Office of Tourism.
Artists and tracks, available on Spotify, include:
1. Agony by Default, "For All the Rest of Time"
2. Benyaro, "Wyoming"
3. Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone, "Raven Lee"
4. Buffalo Bill Boycott, "William Tell Yodelture"
5. Carbine C, "Creepy Crawler"
6. The Dauphin of Mississippi, "Wyoming Sweet Tooth"
7. Dave Munsick, "Staying with the Land"
8. De Gringos y Gremmies, "Black Condor and Una Bala para un Gremmie"
9. Doug Andrews, "Absaraka Runoff and Juniper Tree"
10. Inland Isle, "Analise and Biggest Fish"
11. Jacob Tallabas, "Caffeine and Cigarettes"
12. Jared Rogerson, "Peace, Love and Horses"
13. Kellen Smith, "Cheatgrass & Clover and Pinebox Jim"
14. The Last Coyote, "With Your Ghost"
15. Leave it to S.H.I.V.A, "Flow"
16. Mastermind of Monkey, "Twisted"
17. Missy Jo, "Bittersweet and Passport Check"
18. Phillip Fauqet, "3 County Country"
19. Salevv, "Food For My Psyche and Siren"
20. The Two Tracks, "Beautiful"
21. Walk the Doctor, "Bass Rocks and Medicine Man"
22. Whiskey’s Alibi, "The Storm"
23. Zϋk, "Jilly and Wind from the West"