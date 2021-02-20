CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Arts Council in partnership with the Iowa Alliance for Arts Education will offer two free online workshops throughout the month of March to provide tools on how to inform decision-makers about the importance of arts education in their communities. Educators, parents and community members are invited to participate.
“Effective Ways To Inform Decision Makers About Your K-12 Arts Program,” will be offered by Leon Kuehner, executive director of IAAE, on March 9, 16 and 23 from 6-7 p.m. This workshop will inform arts educators on the components of creating a positive, coherent and fact-based presentation when working with decision-makers. The session will feature many examples of proven strategies to help refine messaging and increase the effectiveness in talking about the importance of arts education.
David Law’s workshop, “Creating A Positive Public Relations Plan for your K-12 Arts Program” will be offered online on March 11, 18 and 25 from 4-5 p.m. This workshop will provide a step by step listing of strategies to use within a community and school board to enhance the view of the value of arts programming.
Both online workshops will be offered three times in March, are free to attend and will open 15 minutes early to join.
The Arts Council encourages educators, parents and community members to express support for Wyoming students’ arts learning by attending the free online workshops.
The economic impact caused by COVID-19 is translating to hard decisions for Wyoming schools. Whether instruction is offered virtually or in person, ensuring that our Wyoming students have access to high-quality arts learning is essential, Wyoming Arts Council members said in a press release. Studies show arts education not only decreases feelings of anxiety, depression and isolation but also positively impacts all-around academic performance, according to the release. As students address changes, the arts are not a luxury, they are a tool for recovery.
Meeting links
• Effective Ways to Inform Decision Makers About Your K-12 Arts Program: March 9, 16, 23: meet.google.com/eun-ibvv-moa.
• Creating A Positive Public Relations Plan for Your K-12 Arts Program: March 11, 18, 25: meet.google.com/jck-zqev-sip.