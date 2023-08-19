SHERIDAN — Providing a variety of activities from portfolio reviews to keynote speeches, the Wyoming Arts Council Arts Summit creates a space for artists across Wyoming to collaborate and grow their careers, Wyoming Arts Council Executive Director Rachel Clifton said.
The Wyoming Arts Council hosted the first Arts Summit in 2017 in Lander. This is the first year back in person. “We used to do smaller conferences for visual arts,” Clifton said. “The feedback from folks was they wanted more of this in-person conference professional development opportunity. So, we wanted to expand it and bring lots of different creatives into the room together. We still do some discipline-specific sessions but we really open it up so that cross-discipline artists can learn from one another.”
Since 2017, the council has hosted the event every two years, switching from in-person to online in 2021 due to the pandemic.
“We had a couple of keynote speakers and we tried to do some more informal get-togethers in Zoom rooms,” Clifton said. “It was less successful and people really do miss that in-person networking and connecting that you get when you are together in a space.”
For 2023, the Wyoming Arts Council decided to bring the Arts Summit to Sheridan, a great location to get immersed in the arts, Clifton said. Clifton reached out to SAGE Community Arts and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center to host the event.
“We want to have as much as we are able to here so [Clifton] plugged us in where it made sense,” WYO Performing Arts and Education Executive Director Erin Butler said. “Sheridan is such an arts community and we have this really incredible opportunity to show the rest of the state how we function as an arts community.”
Throughout the conference, artists can choose between events at the two locations. To spark creativity, Ashley Cooper set up her showcase in SAGE Community Arts that will last the duration of the 2023 Arts Summit.
On Thursday and Saturday of the same week, the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present two events outside of the conference to familiarize visitors with the town.
“People that may not be from Sheridan can take in live entertainment,” Butler said. “Thursday night we have the opening show of our National Theater Live ‘Jack Absolute Flies Again,’ and on the other side on Saturday we have our annual ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show.’”
Registration and a schedule of events for the 2023 Arts Summit is available online atwyoarts.state.wy.us.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.