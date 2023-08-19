SHERIDAN — Providing a variety of activities from portfolio reviews to keynote speeches, the Wyoming Arts Council Arts Summit creates a space for artists across Wyoming to collaborate and grow their careers, Wyoming Arts Council Executive Director Rachel Clifton said. 

The Wyoming Arts Council hosted the first Arts Summit in 2017 in Lander. This is the first year back in person. “We used to do smaller conferences for visual arts,” Clifton said. “The feedback from folks was they wanted more of this in-person conference professional development opportunity. So, we wanted to expand it and bring lots of different creatives into the room together. We still do some discipline-specific sessions but we really open it up so that cross-discipline artists can learn from one another.”

