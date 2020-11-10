CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School announced students earning spots on its first quarter honor rolls.
Students earning between a 3.0 and a 3.49 are listed on the honor roll, while students with a 3.5 and 4.0 are on the board of trustees honor roll.
Honor roll
Seventh grade: Natalie Stoll
Ninth grade: Jymie Adamson
10th grade: Kadynce French, Chantel George
11th grade: Timber Buhr
Board of trustees honor roll
Seventh grade: Samantha George, Wyatt Holland, Skye Malli, Bronc Vineyard
Eighth grade: Quinn Harman, Dellana Michelena, Abigail Odegard
Ninth grade: Will Betz, Addison Clayton, Kamryn Michelena
10th grade: Shelby Fennema
11th grade: Mya Simondi, Tamica Smith
12th grade: John Klier, Kerri Malli, Krista Malli, Madison Moss, Torrey Veach