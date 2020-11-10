backpack school supplies
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School announced students earning spots on its first quarter honor rolls.

Students earning between a 3.0 and a 3.49 are listed on the honor roll, while students with a 3.5 and 4.0 are on the board of trustees honor roll. 

Honor roll

Seventh grade: Natalie Stoll

Ninth grade: Jymie Adamson

10th grade: Kadynce French, Chantel George

11th grade: Timber Buhr

Board of trustees honor roll

Seventh grade: Samantha George, Wyatt Holland, Skye Malli, Bronc Vineyard

Eighth grade: Quinn Harman, Dellana Michelena, Abigail Odegard

Ninth grade: Will Betz, Addison Clayton, Kamryn Michelena

10th grade: Shelby Fennema

11th grade: Mya Simondi, Tamica Smith

12th grade: John Klier, Kerri Malli, Krista Malli, Madison Moss, Torrey Veach

Tags

Recommended for you