SHERIDAN — A redistricting plan approved by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee last week would add three new legislators, and move eastern Sheridan County into a Campbell County voting district.
During a meeting on Jan. 27, the committee voted to move forward with a proposed “62-31” plan, which would add two representatives and one senator to the state. Currently, there are 60 representatives and 30 senators.
Most committee members hailed the plan as a way to address some problem areas in the state, including the Big Horn Basin.
By adding two extra House districts to the map, the average district size goes down. The smaller district size means the deviation also goes down, and it’s easier to meet deviation in all the districts, according to Michael Swank with the Legislative Service Office.
Every 10 years, the Legislature must undergo a redistricting process to ensure voting districts match population shifts as measured by the U.S. Census, and lawmakers are tasked with ensuring each district is substantially equal to any other, at a plus or minus 5% deviation in size.
Every district in the 62-31 plan is within deviation — something that was not true for some of the other plans considered by the committee. Being out of deviation opens up the possibility for lawsuits from voters who feel disenfranchised, according to LSO staff attorney Josh Anderson.
While being in deviation is good, the changes also have some less positive ramifications, Swank said, and the boundaries of some voting districts have to shift to comply with the lower deviation. Most notably for Sheridan County residents, eastern Sheridan County — including Arvada, Clearmont and the entirety of Sheridan County School District 3 — moves from House District 40, represented by Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, into House District 52, represented by Rep. Bill Fortner, R-Gillette.
If the change goes through, Crago’s district would still include the entirety of Johnson County, the Story area and a portion of the Banner precinct, which he would share with Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan.
Crago said he was concerned about how the proposed change could affect the more than 300 constituents he currently represents on the eastern side of the county.
“Obviously nobody likes change,” Crago said. “The people of Arvada and Clearmont don’t like it, and I don’t care for it either. I think it will leave them disenfranchised. They will be such a small part of the voting block in Campbell County that it’s possible their voices won’t really be heard. I go over there pretty frequently and try to communicate with those people in that part of my district. There’s just a possibility that won’t happen as much if they’re a part of District 52.”
Crago isn’t the only one concerned about the change. During the committee meeting, Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, shared his concerns.
“We would like to keep the people we have represented for this last 10-year period in the (Sheridan County School) District 3 area.” Kinner said. “We have tried to represent those people well and certainly wonder what would happen if a split was made.”
The Clearmont situation is part of a statewide discussion about how to represent rural communities, many of which lost population in the 2020 census while urban populations grew.
Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, told attendees at last week’s Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues breakfast he is concerned the voice of rural communities like Arvada and Clearmont will get lost when being represented alongside larger urban populations.
“Rural Wyoming is in danger of being completely written off the map in this redistricting if we’re not careful,” Kinskey said. “And what is Wyoming without our rural communities and our ranchers?”
Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, said the committee would no longer entertain discussion of new plans. However, there may still be changes made to the 62-31 plan, which means there is still hope for the Clearmont area, Crago said.
“I think all of us in Region 5 (Sheridan and Johnson counties) will try to fight it the best we can,” Crago said. “But we may be outnumbered. If everybody else is happy with the plan, we might have an uphill battle, and we don’t have a lot of time to fight it.”
The 62-31 plan proposes two additional House districts, one in Laramie County and one roughly between Converse and Natrona counties. It would alter Senate and House district nesting pairs, as it would add a new Senate seat to the Legislature, and it contemplates one Senate seat nested between Natrona and Converse counties and one nested between Platte and Laramie counties.
The next meeting of the corporations committee, in which they will vote on submitting the 62-31 plan to the entire Legislature for consideration, is scheduled for Feb. 11. All committee meetings can be viewed on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube page.