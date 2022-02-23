SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature's Senate Corporations, Elections and Politiical Subdivisions Committee reverted a redistricting bill back to moving Arvada and Clearmont out of District 40 and into a Gillette-represented House District 52.
The committee unanimously passed Chair Sen. Ogden Driskill's, R-Devils Tower, amendment to put the Sheridan and Johnson counties' area back into deviation, making for equal representation of citizens in the Legislature but moving citizens' voting rights out of the county they live or primarily conduct business in.
"I apologize to the folks there," Driskill said. "We don't know how to fix it other than to put back to deviation, so we'll start with that.
"It goes out over to everybody: if they want to fix it, they're going to have to come with a plan that's in deviation," he said.
Driskill's amendment removes Rep. Barry Crago's, R-Buffalo, amendment approved Feb. 16 by the House.
Keeping Arvada and Clearmont in House District 40 brings the district’s deviation to 6.2%, which means residents in that district will be underrepresented, Crago said in the House Feb. 16.
Every 10 years, the Legislature must undergo a redistricting process to ensure voting districts match population shifts as measured by the U.S. Census, and lawmakers are tasked with ensuring each district is substantially equal to any other, at a plus or minus 5% deviation in size.
Crago said his constituents were aware what being out of deviation meant but were supportive of the changes regardless, The Press reported earlier.
Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said the committee had received several "legal lessons" regarding redistricting but reiterated the committee knows the law, as other public comment addressed other areas placed in deviation around the state that did not align with constituents' ideas of how the districts should be split.
"The committee's decision wasn't based on whether or not we could do something that could be legal, right? Could we get away with it and have the court ultimately decide? That was not our guiding principle, was whether or not we could push the law and ultimately be successful in a court case," Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne said. "The analysis was what was best for Wyoming and to stay safely within those deviation standards so that Wyoming had equal representation across the state, meaning no area was outside of that deviation as a standard.
"And we had to compromise in a way that I don't think any of us really like, which was growing the Legislature. I don't particularly like that, but it's a place where we ended up...the committee understands the law, but it's just unacceptable to have an area out of deviation with adding three new legislators in the state."
The bill with Tuesday's amendments will return to the Senate floor for first reading later this week. It was not on Wednesday's Senate floor schedule.