CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School will bid farewell to its 2023 graduating class May 21.
This year’s class was Principal and Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Chase Christensen’s first in his role.
“They’re a mature and responsible group, they’re going to do great things and I appreciate what they’ve done to welcome me,” Christensen said.
This was one of the smaller ACHS graduating classes in recent memory. The five graduating seniors spoke about their plans after high school with The Sheridan Press ahead of graduation.
Vito Nimmick will be helping manage a ranch in Wright after graduation.
“I’m hoping that job will build my horsemanship to where I can either start breaking colts for people or get back into rodeo more,” Nimick said.
Nimick said he was drawn to his path because he found his way back to the cowboy way.
Pace Hackett said he has a welding job lined up after high school. Hackett also said he hopes to pursue a career in rodeo, having become interested after Nimick introduced him to the sport.
“I’m just gonna try to weld for a bit and keep rodeoing for a while, get more horses under my belt until I can get good enough to get that card,” Hackett said, referencing a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association Contestant Card.
Hackett said he will miss blaring music in the metal shop each morning.
Kadence French plans to attend Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. French said she plans to pursue a degree in sports medicine.
“(I) had a bad knee for quite a while and going to a lot of physical therapy and I guess that brought me that direction,” French said.
French said she hopes to find a physical therapy job in a bigger community.
Shelby Fennema plans to attend Casper College and pursue a bookkeeping degree.
“I hope to come back to our family ranch and just help my dad with all the books and take over doing the books,” Fennema said.
She said she was drawn to that degree because she enjoys math and it’s a good way to help out her family on the ranch.
Miranda Dunham said she plans to teach herself how to do leatherwork and eventually start a business.
“It’s just a lot of watching videos, learning, asking people. There’s not really a place to go and learn,” Dunham said.
Dunham said she chose a creativity-driven future because of her grandfather.
“(My grandpa) was the one that gave me my creative hand and he’s done knife work and etching and whatnot,” she said. “Watching him in my younger years really drove me to do something creative.”
