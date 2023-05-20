Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds light and variable.