CLEARMONT — Several students earned academic honors in the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year at Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School.
Those making it to the honor roll list earned between a 3.0-3.49 GPA.
Seventh grade: Skye Malli
Ninth grade: Will Betz
10th grade: Kadynce French and Chantel George
11th grade: Timber Buhr
12th grade: Torrey Veach
Those earning a spot on the board of trustees honor roll earned between a 3.5-4.0 GPA.
Seventh grade: Samantha George, Wyatt Holland and Bronc Vineyard
Eighth grade: Quinn Harman, Dellana Michelena and Abigail Odegard
Ninth grade: Jymie Adamson, Addison Clayton and Kamryn Michelena
10th grade: Shelby Fennema
11th grade: Mya Simondi and Tamica Smith
12th grade: Kerri Malli, Krista Malli and Madison Moss