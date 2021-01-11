School room stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

CLEARMONT — Several students earned academic honors in the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year at Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School. 

Those making it to the honor roll list earned between a 3.0-3.49 GPA.

Seventh grade: Skye Malli

Ninth grade: Will Betz

10th grade: Kadynce French and Chantel George

11th grade: Timber Buhr

12th grade: Torrey Veach

Those earning a spot on the board of trustees honor roll earned between a 3.5-4.0 GPA. 

Seventh grade: Samantha George, Wyatt Holland and Bronc Vineyard

Eighth grade: Quinn Harman, Dellana Michelena and Abigail Odegard

Ninth grade: Jymie Adamson, Addison Clayton and Kamryn Michelena

10th grade: Shelby Fennema

11th grade: Mya Simondi and Tamica Smith

12th grade: Kerri Malli, Krista Malli and Madison Moss

