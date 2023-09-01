08.30 bocc 3.jpg
From left, Holly Jennings, Bryan Helferich and Michael Arzy chat before their interviews for the vacant county commission seat Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Sitting Sheridan County Commissioners felt the trio were each unqualified and did not appoint anybody to the vacant seat.

 Joseph Beaudet | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips announced actions she will take to fill the vacancy on the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners.

A petition requesting Phillips fill the vacancy was filed Wednesday by Sheridan County Republican Party precinct committeeperson Gail Symons.

