SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips announced actions she will take to fill the vacancy on the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners.
A petition requesting Phillips fill the vacancy was filed Wednesday by Sheridan County Republican Party precinct committeeperson Gail Symons.
No part of Wyoming statute dictates the process Phillips must follow to fill the vacancy.
In court documents obtained by The Sheridan Press, Phillips determined she should defer to the results of the Aug. 10 Sheridan County Republican Party central committee meeting interviews and votes and 2022 primary election results. In doing so, Phillips will interview Holly Jennings, Bryan Helferich and Michael Arzy for the vacant seat.
Phillips will interview each candidate in person 9 a.m. Sept. 13 and will announce a decision no later than Sept. 19.