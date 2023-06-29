CROW AGENCY, Mont. — The Crow Summer Institute — an annual multi-day workshop hosted by the Crow Language Consortium at Little Big Horn College — is back for its eleventh year, bringing together Crow language experts, beginner learners and people dedicated to helping the Crow language flourish.

The goal of the Crow Summer Institute is to improve the preservation of the Crow language — known as Apsáalooke — by building upon different resources, helping instructors refine their teaching skills and providing students at varying levels of proficiency learning opportunities. Classes are being held this week online and in person at Driftwood Lodge on the Little Big Horn College campus. Another session of workshops will also happen July 10-14.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you