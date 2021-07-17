SHERIDAN — Strong showings in retail trade, automobile sales and the hospitality industry have enabled Sheridan County to start 2021 on a high note.
According to a recently released economic summary report for the first quarter of 2021 from the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, Sheridan County saw a 19.5% increase in taxable sales from the first quarter of 2020 to 2021. This is the sixth highest increase in the state behind Washakie (36.8%), Teton (32.2%), Albany (28.3%), Lincoln (26.5%) and Johnson (22.1%) counties.
Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, said the county saw taxable sale increases almost across-the-board and only experienced decreases in five of the 15 sectors the economic analysis division includes in the report. Retail trade and automobile sales had particularly strong showings during the first quarter, according to Liu.
“The vast majority of industrial sectors showed year-over-year growth in taxable sales, led by retail trade at $15.7 million or 23.0%, followed by an increase in auto sales of $5.4 million or 30.6%,” Liu said. “These two industries, together, contributed over 80% of the total annual expansion.”
In addition, the county’s hospitality industry saw an increase of $2.3 million or 15.5%, according to Liu.
Sheridan County is one of the state’s most prominent success stories, as the state itself recorded a 4.9% decrease in taxable sales from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021. Ten of the state’s 23 counties recorded taxable sales declines during the first quarter, with Niobrara County recording a decline of 51.5% followed by Converse County with a 42% decline and Campbell County with a 34% decline.
The overall decline in the state is due to the still-struggling mineral extraction industry, Liu said.
“The slow recovery in the state's oil and gas drilling activities is still dragging the pace of Wyoming's overall economic improvement," Liu said. “…The leading contributor for the poor performance was the substantial decline in the mineral extraction industry which contracted… 56.2% in a year-over-year comparison."
The local increases in taxable sales have translated to a lot of sales tax revenue for the city of Sheridan, according to city treasurer Karen Burtis.
During a June 21 Sheridan City Council meeting, Burtis said the city ended the 2021 fiscal year with $4.91 million in sales tax collections. This is a 11.7% increase over the $4.39 million collected in fiscal 2020 and a 53.5% increase over the $3.20 million the city budgeted for at the start of fiscal 2021. Each month saw an increase in sales and use tax revenue compared to the same month in the previous fiscal year, Burtis said.
Not all of the sales tax revenue is coming from local businesses. Part of the jump can be attributed to legislation passed in 2019 allowing the state to collect sales tax revenue from online market facilitators like Amazon and eBay. That legislation went into effect July 1, 2019, and $412,911 of the $4.91 million collected this fiscal year has come from internet sales.
In total, 8.41% of the sales and use tax collected so far has come from internet sales — an increase of 1.7% from fiscal year 2020.
During the June 14 meeting, Councilor Steven Brantz said the continued strength of the city’s sales tax collections is encouraging, and as the tourism season gets into full swing, there’s nowhere to go but up.
“I like to see these numbers, but we’re going to see better numbers too because we’re going to have a good summer,” Brantz said.