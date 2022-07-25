SHERIDAN — The salary for Wyoming legislators has not changed since 2005, but the workload certainly has.

According to data recently compiled by the Legislative Service Office, the Legislature met for a total of 155 interim committee days prior to the 2022 session. Prior to the 2005 session, that number was 103. This means the Legislature’s interim workload alone has increased over 50% since pay was last increased. Some legislators currently serve on as many as 12 to 20 interim committees and subcommittees, Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you