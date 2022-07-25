SHERIDAN — The salary for Wyoming legislators has not changed since 2005, but the workload certainly has.
According to data recently compiled by the Legislative Service Office, the Legislature met for a total of 155 interim committee days prior to the 2022 session. Prior to the 2005 session, that number was 103. This means the Legislature’s interim workload alone has increased over 50% since pay was last increased. Some legislators currently serve on as many as 12 to 20 interim committees and subcommittees, Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said.
The numbers compiled by LSO are just a portion of the workload currently shouldered by legislators. The numbers do not include the Legislature’s yearly session, which can add another 20 to 40 days each year, or special sessions, two of which have occurred since 2020.
Marguerite Herman is a self-proclaimed “42-year observer” of the Wyoming Legislature, first as an Associated Press reporter and currently as a lobbyist for the League of Women Voters. She says she has seen what was once a relatively simple job become infinitely more complex and difficult, even as pay stays steady.
“Over the years…I have watched the workload increase exponentially,” Herman said. “…With the increased workload and the fact that the compensation is lagging far behind the actual cost of serving, it is effectively eliminating a lot of people (who might otherwise run for office).”
With their job evolving in recent years, Wyoming legislators are wondering whether their pay should evolve too. The Legislature’s Management Council has convened a subcommittee on legislator compensation, which met for the first time earlier this month to consider the issue.
Historically speaking, the committee will face something of an uphill battle, both against the unfavorable public perception that comes with giving yourself a pay raise and against a legislative body that, as a whole, has been historically resistant to approving pay increases.
According to the LSO, the Legislature has considered 20 bills since 2001 that would increase legislator salaries, per diem pay or other benefits. Only five of those bills have been signed into law.
Salary was most recently increased — to its current level of $150 a day and $26,355 every two years — in 2005, and the most recent attempt to increase salary in 2015 died on third reading in the House.
Per diem, a daily allowance intended to cover the expenses associated with serving in the Legislature, was most recently increased — to its current level of $109 a day — in 2008, and subsequent attempts, including two in 2020, failed. An attempt in 2019 passed both bodies of the Legislature, but was vetoed by Gov. Mark Gordon due to a controversial amendment cutting per diem pay for Cheyenne legislators.
Since each state reimburses its legislators in different ways, there is no perfect comparison of legislative pay between states, Matt Obrecht with the Legislative Service Office said, but, even in an apples-to-oranges comparison, Wyoming doesn’t always look great.
In a comparison with nine other western states including Colorado, North and South Dakota, Utah, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Kansas and Montana, Wyoming had the third highest number of meeting days, but only the sixth highest salary, according to the LSO. Only Kansas and Nevada had a larger discrepancy between the number of days worked and reimbursement.
Just to keep up with the Wyoming Cost of Living increase, Wyoming legislator salaries should currently be sitting around $240 a day, Obrecht said. Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, suggested starting the conversation at $230 a day, while admitting even that might be a hard sell.
“These discussions are really difficult, and we haven’t been able to do much when it comes to even talking about our per diem or salary or these benefits… due to the optics and the perception we are raising our own salaries,” Connolly said.
Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, agreed it would be difficult to convince other legislators and the general public that an increase was a good idea. But he also argued it was necessary. The current legislative body skews older — mostly retired and self-employed — and male, because those are the individuals that can afford to work for what is currently being offered, Greear said, and a pay increase could bring some long-needed diversity to the body.
“I think it’s important for the overall health of the Legislature and the state of Wyoming that we address this,” Greear said. “…What has happened is you’ve seen the demographics of the Legislature move toward those that can absorb additional costs or people who are retired. People who are retired are very important and a great segment of our state. However, we need younger people, and we need younger people of both genders.”
While increases to salaries and per diem will continue to be discussed in the coming months, the subcommittee also committed to discussing ways the body could handle its increased workload, including increasing staffing and simply re-evaluating whether the workload could or should be reduced.
“We need to have a hard look at the commitments we are actually making and the number of committees and subcommittees,” Barlow said. “I agree that we need to do good work, but we also need to ask ourselves ‘Are we doing the correct work?’ And are we rationing how thin we spread ourselves?”
The subcommittee will next meet Oct. 5 in Cheyenne, with the goal of preparing several bill drafts for consideration during the 2023 legislative session.