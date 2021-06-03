SHERIDAN — About a month after Normative Services Academy, Inc. officials announced the sale of the former juvenile facility’s 227-acre site, the property is finally up for sale with a price tag of $7.2 million.
Officials with the Sheridan-based Century 21 BHJ Realty, Inc., stated the listing for the site went live Wednesday.
“We finally got all our ducks in a row,” said Joe Steger, a sales associate with Century 21 BHJ Realty. “It’s totally up to the market now.”
The property was the site of a juvenile facility operated by the Alabama-based Sequel Youth and Family Services and housed about 80 students until it was closed March 22.
The closure occurred several months after California officials announced it would be removing all of their students from Sequel facilities throughout the U.S. At that time, about a quarter of the students at NSI were from California, with a majority of the students coming from Montana.
The loss of revenue from California ending its relationship with Sequel served as a death knell for the Sheridan facility, according to local NSI officials.
According to Steger, the features of the property have presented the local real estate company with unique challenges in how it should be marketed.
“There’s a lot of different parcels within the site,” Steger said. “For marketing purposes, we’ve broken it down into smaller pieces.”
In the listing, the description of the site located west of downtown Sheridan on Big Goose Road is divided into four different areas, including:
- “The Meadows,” a cluster of six homes built to house staff members located on 18 acres;
- “The Ranch,” 135 acres along the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains and the Big Goose Creek;
- “The Campus,” a 45-acre area that includes an office building, seven dormitory dwellings with classroom wings, shop buildings and medical center, as well as a football field with track and seating; and
- “The Creekside Home,” a 29-acre parcel that is currently a hay meadow with a storage shed and one small home.
Steger said there is the potential for the site to be similarly divided by a potential buyer or developer, though that’s not the intent of the NSI board.
“The goal is to put it out there as one unit,” he added.
With the property now on the market, the next important date in the potential sale of the NSI property is June 25.
“We won’t look at any offers until the 25th,” Steger said. “We want everyone to have a chance to see it first. … Not make it a mad rush. Then, we’ll look at any offers.”
While the property could soon be in the hands of new owners, the sale might not signal the end of NSI’s mission to serve the social well-being of area youth. According to NSI board member Bob Rolston, proceeds from the sale of the property could be used to create a foundation to continue the legacy of the former juvenile academy.
Rolston said the concept of establishing a non-profit foundation will most likely be discussed during a NSI board meeting slated for later this month.
“We’re going to work on that,” he said. “That’s sort of what we’ve been bouncing around the block.”
The board might not have to wait long to see what they have to work with to create a new entity, as both Rolston and Steger said parties have already shown interest in the property.
“Even before we put it up for sale, we’ve had some pretty good showings,” Rolston said. “I think it will happen.”