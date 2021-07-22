SHERIDAN — Asleep at the Wheel will celebrate 50 years of Ray Benson, Western Swing and Honky Tonk Country at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
Since inception in 1970, Asleep at the Wheel has received 10 Grammy Awards, was cited by the Country Music Association as 1976 Touring Band of the Year and were given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Americana Music Association in 2009.
They have released 31 albums and charted more than 20 singles on the country charts. Most recently, Asleep at the Wheel released its album “New Routes,” a blend of original songs and vibrant cover material with some unanticipated new musical tangents.
The 6-foot-7 Ray Benson has been the one constant in Asleep at the Wheel since 1970.
“I’ve been told that I’m relentless, so I guess I am,” Benson said. “... I’m just doing what I believe I’m meant to do — I’m singing and playing and writing better than I ever have. My role and concept of leading a band has never changed, it’s gathering the best musicians I can find to kick some ass every night onstage. I’ve made it this far and don’t feel like I or the band will be slowing down anytime soon.”
Asleep at the Wheel is performing as part of Sheridan’s Celebrate the Arts Festival. Tickets are on sale now and available at the WYO Theater box office, located at 42 N. Main St., or online at wyotheater.com.