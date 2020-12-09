CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon, the Wyoming Business Council and the Wyoming Department of Health are all working together to quickly roll out a relief program to businesses that now have reduced hours of operation.
The program will use federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act dollars to reimburse restaurants and bars for income lost during the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association and the Wyoming State Liquor Association are helping to notify their members about the opportunity.
With Congress still debating an emergency stimulus package, the timing of the program will depend on availability of relief funding. Additional federal stimulus funds or an extension of the Dec. 30 CARES Act deadline could allow additional dollars to be directed toward this program.
“I have been working with legislative leaders so we can quickly change state laws if Congress does act and provides new relief to the states. I appreciate their efforts to prepare and be ready to act quickly,” Gordon said.
The Wyoming Business Council plans to release additional information about the program later this week. The WLRA and WSLA will also be distributing this information to their members as soon as it becomes available.