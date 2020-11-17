SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon has made free, at-home COVID-19 testing available to the state’s residents for at-home or workplace testing.
The saliva test is administered by Vault Health and allows residents to get results at home without needing to visit a health care provider.
At-home testing
To take advantage of the free testing, visit vaulthealth.com/covid and order a collection kit. The $150 testing fee is waived for all kits shipped to a Wyoming address and all shipping is prepaid.
The saliva is collected during a supervised, online telehealth visit with a Vault test supervisor, which requires an internet connection. Results are reported within 48 hours of when your sample arrives at the lab.
More information about Vault testing is available at a dedicated Wyoming Department of Health website.
Workplace testing
To support employers in Wyoming in conducting COVID-19 workplace surveillance testing, the Wyoming Department of Health is offering free tests through Vault Health. These tests are available at no cost; insurance is not necessary.
The department and Vault Health will work with employers to support the use of the tests for Wyoming-based employees, including appropriate training.
This saliva-based test does not require a nasal swab. The test uses high-quality laboratory technology for a high level of effectiveness. Employers will have the option of allowing employees to complete tests through online telehealth visits with Vault Health providers, or by receiving training directly from Vault Health on how to self-administer the tests without the need for telehealth visits.
To enroll and order free tests for employees, visit the WDH website.