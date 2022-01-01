SHERIDAN — Chloe Laumann has competed in Special Olympics events since she was 9 years old. At 20, she was one of seven Sheridan athletes selected to represent Wyoming in the 2022 National Games in Orlando. Chloe has been training for the event by knocking down pins at the bowling alley three times a week.
The road to the national games for Laumann and the other athletes has been significantly altered due to COVID-19. Special Olympics Area Four Coordinator Carrie Pilcher said normally an athlete would compete in the regional games and go on to compete at the state games if they qualified. Medalists at the state games are then selected in a random draw to join their state team for the national games.
The 2020 season was unusual because the organization canceled the state games due to COVID-19 restrictions. The regional games were divided up into several local events that were capped at 50 athletes. The 2022 Winter Games have been tentatively scheduled for February, Pilcher said, but may be rescheduled to give the athletes a longer training season.
Despite the unusual season, Laumann and other Sheridan athletes have continued to train for their events. Laumann competes in several events year-round including skiing for the Winter Games. When the winters are warm and snowfall paltry, Laumann and her mother Danielle Laumann focus on conditioning by running laps around a track or walking.
Local organization CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy sends a team of riders to compete in the equestrian events in the summer. Team trainer Fleur Ahern spends the year working with the riders on essential like steering, riding across bridges and retrieving a letter. Another requirement of the games is riders learn about their horses and answer questions about breeds and coat.
Executive Director of CHAPS Kristen Marcus spoke highly of Ahern’s training.
“She is so creative and fun, and everyone is so engaged and excited for every lesson,” Marcus said. “She has different activities to train different skills like playing soccer to train steering.”
The CHAPS team's training begins in late February, and they train through the summer. When the Wyoming winters linger, the riders train indoors with a heater. To keep the athletes motivated during these times, Ahern plays music and keeps the training fun, Marcus said.
"Fun is almost 90% of it. They have to have fun in order to learn,” Marcus said.
Softballer Tiegan Reher, another Sheridan athlete, will join Laumann on the Wyoming team at the National Games. At 19, he has competed in Special Olympics games for five years. His mother, Debbie Reher, said participating in the games has positively impacted her son.
“I think the biggest thing is he said he didn’t feel like an outsider anymore,” Debbie Reher said. “For his overall mental health, it was a huge difference. He’s wanting to go do things now. Before he wanted to hide away.”
Reher and his mother have had several challenges in training. Due to a lack of batting cages in Sheridan, his mother has become creative in training his batting skills using other sports like racquetball. When the cold lingers, they focus on conditioning.
The Special Olympics athlete’s oath is: “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.” Danielle Laumann said at each event, athletes in attendance embody this creed.
“You really have to experience the competitions to fully understand what it does for them,” Laumann said. “It doesn’t matter if they win or lose, they’re just happy to compete. They’re there encouraging and helping each other. It’s a great experience.”