SHERIDAN — Starting a new governmental group takes time, and seven individuals appointed by Sheridan County and City of Sheridan government officials to the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council experienced the first of many introductory meetings Thursday.
Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae reiterated the purpose of the group and strict timelines in which the councilors must follow. McRae reiterated the vision statement of Sheridan City Council in that the group aimed at encouraging socio-economic diversity and liveability, resulting in the group contributing $1.5 million toward the attainable housing council, as did Sheridan County commissioners, in November 2022.
“This is a council that’s going to, in essence, do the work of what a housing land trust is,” McRae told the seven appointees. “When I use the term housing land trust, I’m talking about the concept of what you guys will be working toward.”
Housing land trusts are nonprofit organizations for the purpose of creating long term affordable housing, McRae said. The types of houses the council will work to create are intended as starter homes for families. Homes are owned by the buyer and the land is owned by the land trust, which in this instance will be Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns. The local Habitat for Humanity nonprofit came on board as the fiscal agent for the housing land trust. Habitat will also likely facilitate an administrator position for the council that helps organize functions decided upon by the council, such as receiving payments from home buyers and organizing bids and other business items.
Financially, councilors have a short window of time to spend the $3 million in governmentally allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds. Funding must be encumbered by July 1, 2024 and spent by Dec. 30, 2026. Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee’ Obermueller said Sheridan County will likely create a separate account from which to financially operate under the council’s direction to ensure funds remain separate from other governmental business. She suggested Habitat serve as the fiscal administrator and possibly the administrative leader for the council.
Because of the strict timeline, councilors agreed to meet weekly initially to establish necessary elements of the council, including leadership, retaining legal counsel and learning regulations set by the federal grant, state statute and housing land trust parameters.
The council is tasked, at the base, to find and purchase or build attainable housing for the Sheridan County community. The $3 million allocation must include retained legal counsel, administrative assistance from Habitat or another entity and possibly other administrative duties. Because ARPA funds received at the city and county levels were not under federal restrictions, interest earned on the funds can be retained in the account, Obermueller said.
The council has several avenues from which to operate, and obtaining basics of processes and requirements remains crucial before decisions are made on properties acquired or created. The first meeting of the council established the seven appointed members, basics of the group and its creation and information regarding legal implications of the group being a public entity specified under the government, which subjects them to public meeting and records laws and advertising requirements for future projects.
The council scheduled its next meeting to begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Sheridan City Hall council chambers. The agenda includes more in-depth introductions of councilors, electing leadership, a presentation on different housing models, House Bill 132 that addresses the creation of a statewide housing trust fund in Wyoming, retaining legal counsel and administrative support and guidelines for requests for proposals, which will be a likely aspect of the housing process.
