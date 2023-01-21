SHERIDAN — Starting a new governmental group takes time, and seven individuals appointed by Sheridan County and City of Sheridan government officials to the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council experienced the first of many introductory meetings Thursday.

Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae reiterated the purpose of the group and strict timelines in which the councilors must follow. McRae reiterated the vision statement of Sheridan City Council in that the group aimed at encouraging socio-economic diversity and liveability, resulting in the group contributing $1.5 million toward the attainable housing council, as did Sheridan County commissioners, in November 2022.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

