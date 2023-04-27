SHERIDAN — Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns is set to hire an administrator for the housing land trust that will eventually take over the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council’s role.
The council held its first meeting about three months ago, tasked with finding and purchasing or building attainable housing for the community. The council is operating with $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds must be spent by the end of 2026.
Habitat Executive Director Christine Dietrich provided an update on a position with Habitat that will be responsible for implementing and managing a housing land trust in Sheridan County.
The attainable housing council and Habitat determined an administrator was necessary to properly and effectively operate a housing land trust. Dietrich said she planned to offer the job to a candidate with an acceptance deadline of Friday. The candidate will be kept confidential until they accept.
“She’s got extensive background and title work in real estate, loan origination, including construction, is from the area so she’s familiar with the community, she’s familiar with habitat,” Dietrich said. “Overall, (she) checks a lot, if not all, of those boxes that we were looking for, which can be difficult to do in a position that has a little bit of unknown to it.”
The attainable housing council hosted a project opportunities forum last week to gain an understanding of projects, potential sites for development and possibilities for attainable housing in the community. Nine developers presented their projects or requested ideas from the attainable housing council.
“I thought (the forum) was excellent,” said Jenny Craft, a member of the attainable housing council. “It was really insightful to learn about various projects happening in the community and the stages where different projects were… and it was exciting to hear there’s homes on the way.”
“It was really fantastic to see so many community members with (housing) in their focus,” said Mandy Koltiska, a member of the attainable housing council.
Sasha Johnston, a member of the attainable housing council, said she has received additional interest from at least five developers to present to the council.
A second project opportunities forum is scheduled for May 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Sheridan City Hall council chambers.
