Chair Jenny Craft and the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council look at notes during a regular meeting Wednesday, April 26, 2023. A job offer was sent to a potential administrator for the housing land trust that will eventually take over the attainable housing council's responsibilities.

 Joseph Beaudet | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns is set to hire an administrator for the housing land trust that will eventually take over the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council’s role.

The council held its first meeting about three months ago, tasked with finding and purchasing or building attainable housing for the community. The council is operating with $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds must be spent by the end of 2026.

