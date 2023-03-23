SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council is beginning to make headway and will host listening sessions in April.
The council held its first meeting about two months ago, tasked with finding and purchasing or building attainable housing for the community. The council is operating with $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds must be spent by the end of 2026.
Councilmember Susan Carr said the council’s main focus is finding attainable housing for individuals that do not qualify for low-income housing.
“I think a misconception a lot of people have is that this council is addressing low-income housing, and we’re not,” Carr said. “There are other agencies that are addressing (low-income housing), this is workforce attainable housing.”
The council was advised on future steps by Anne Cresswell with the Jackson Community Housing Trust during its March 1 meeting. Cresswell told the council it’s important to keep progressing and not get wrapped up in the cost of operating an attainable housing program.
Looking forward, the council will hold four community listening sessions in April. The listening sessions will be meant to gather community input about desirable potential housing opportunities in Sheridan County.
Carr also created a survey with the same intent. The draft includes basic demographic questions and questions about amenities someone finds most important future steps the council should take to improve the housing situation in the county.
“I’m not going to sit there and promise that it’s some scientific survey, I’m not going to say that,” Carr said. “... Just basic feedback to be able to hear what the people are going to use.”
Once finalized, the survey can be taken on paper or online; surveys will also be available at the community listening sessions.
The first community listening session is April 6 at 11 a.m. in Sheridan City Hall council chambers.
Councilmember Sasha Johnston also suggested a developer listening session, which would allow developers, builders and landowners to present about any ongoing or upcoming projects and ideas for the council and the future.
“This is not (their) formal request, this is just: What do you have going on? What might some ideas be? That kind of thing,” Johnston said.
The developer listening session is April 18 at 5 p.m. in Sheridan City Hall council chambers.