SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council is beginning to make headway and will host listening sessions in April. 

The council held its first meeting about two months ago, tasked with finding and purchasing or building attainable housing for the community. The council is operating with $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds must be spent by the end of 2026.

Tags

Reporter

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

Recommended for you