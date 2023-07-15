SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council and Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns are nearing a point where a housing land trust could be established.

The attainable housing council held its first meeting about six months ago, tasked with finding and purchasing or building attainable housing for the community. The council is operating with $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds must be spent by the end of 2026. The council is now working with Habitat to establish a housing land trust.

