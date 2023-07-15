SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council and Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns are nearing a point where a housing land trust could be established.
The attainable housing council held its first meeting about six months ago, tasked with finding and purchasing or building attainable housing for the community. The council is operating with $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds must be spent by the end of 2026. The council is now working with Habitat to establish a housing land trust.
Habitat is set to approve a contract with Michael Brown of Burlington Associates in Community Development’s Bozeman office to assist with the process to establish a housing land trust. Brown was introduced to the attainable housing council via video call Wednesday.
“It's always refreshing to meet people who are genuinely committed to try and figure out how to make the communities in which we live better places,” Brown said.
Brown has worked with housing land trusts for more than 40 years and with Burlington Associates in Community Development for about 28 years.
“He is truly an expert,” Attainable Housing Council Vice Chair Bob Utter said. “I had the privilege of sitting in with the initial meeting on him and (he is) kind of the godfather of housing land trusts.”
Brown penned a letter to Habitat Executive Director Christine Dietrich and Housing Land Trust Administrator Ami Puuri outlining the establishment process and a timeline for doing so.
“I think it is reasonable to expect that Sheridan Habitat can be operational as a (housing) land trust by Thanksgiving, perhaps sooner,” Brown wrote in the letter.
Brown outlined two phases and anticipated outcomes of each phase in the letter. The first phase, business planning scope of services, praised the progress of Habitat and the attainable housing council and listed many questions related to organizational development, competition and partnerships and scale. The anticipated outcomes of phase one included a better understanding of how housing land trusts work, written summary of critical business plan foundations and developed recommendations.
The second phase, design of the housing land trust homeownership program, included ways to help the housing land trust establish homebuyer selection and criterion processes. The anticipated outcomes of phase two included a lease and resale formula, framework for eligibility and having an operational housing land trust.
The next attainable housing council meeting will come after Puuri and Dietrich meet with Brown to discuss future action from the housing land trust’s perspective; the date is yet to be determined. A body to assist with the housing land trust creation will include Utter, Dietrich, Puuri and Habitat board member Torrey Fleming.
Future work for the attainable housing council is set to include a brainstorming session with Habitat and another developer listening session.