SHERIDAN — Housing options in Sheridan are limited and residents want amenities not offered in most rental properties in the city.
The Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council released a survey meant to gather community input about desirable potential housing opportunities in Sheridan County. The survey had 73 respondents through Monday. The results released did not include the names of respondents.
Included in the survey was a question about future steps the council should take; there was a wide range of responses, including multiple suggesting the council disband.
One respondent provided a simple answer of: “build,” though several people offered more in-depth desires.
“Keep the research, prospecting, hiring & building within our community and quit outsourcing for solutions,” one respondent wrote. “There are plenty of high end subdivisions available in Sheridan County - time to focus on finding land & resources for the low/middle range households.”
The survey showed a majority of respondents view covered parking, in-unit laundry and pets allowed as the most desirable amenities in housing they may lease. Of the 73 respondents, 53 consider affordability as an important factor; other popular factors included location, size of the home and the ability to have pets.
To take the survey, see forms.gle/J6o8aSej4UFum6xr7.
Councilor Susan Carr compiled properties available for rent that had been posted through Feb. 4 and presented her findings at a previous council meeting. The average home available for rent in Sheridan is a two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom for $1,544 per month, according to Carr’s findings. Rental home prices ranged from $785 to $4,000 per month.
Councilor Mandy Koltiska also compiled average prices of homes sold over the last year. The average sale price was $436,279 and the average price per square foot was $226.86.
“There’s no doubt the cost is quite high for average, median incomes in our community and population we’re hoping to help and serve,” said Jenny Craft, chair of the council, when the figures were presented.
The council will host four community listening sessions this month with the same intention as the survey: gathering community input about future steps for the council and desirable housing options in the county.
“(The listening sessions) are so important for people to be able to tell us, ‘Hey, this is what’s important to us. This is what would help my family,’” Carr said. “That helps us really start putting some handrails around where we need to go and what we need to plan because I think without that information, we’re going in blind and we’re not making really thoughtful, intentional decisions about what housing could potentially look like in Sheridan County.”
The council held its first meeting about two months ago, tasked with finding and purchasing or building attainable housing for the community. The council is operating with $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds must be spent by the end of 2026.
The first session will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Sheridan City Hall council chambers. The second is scheduled for April 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in council chambers. The attainable housing council said the different times are meant to allow more community members to attend and share their opinions.