SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council’s first allocation of money will likely include funding for a position at Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns, which will operate the new housing land trust once it has officially formed.
The SCAHC met Wednesday to continue discussions regarding housing challenges in Sheridan County.
Christine Dieterich, executive director of the local Habitat for Humanity organization, walked members of the council through what the land trust could look like and how it could operate under the umbrella of the existing nonprofit, reiterating many of the ideas previously presented to Sheridan City Council and the Sheridan County commissioners.
Before moving forward with formally establishing the housing land trust though, Dieterich emphasized the need to hire a manager for the project. She told members of the SCAHC the startup costs for compensation, training and other expenses would likely total at least $300,000 for three years but would allow for a full-time staff member to focus on establishing the land trust to benefit the Sheridan community.
The SCAHC arose out of a joint committee of the city and county formed in February 2022 that explored the viability of developing a housing land trust. While initial conversations involved forming a new nonprofit to organize and manage the land trust, members of the joint committee recognized the potential of creating the program under Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns.
The SCAHC will distribute $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding — $1.5 million contributed from each the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County — for housing projects which, when completed, would be turned over to the land trust. The ARPA funds must be expended by December 2026.
With that timeline in mind, members of the SCAHC asked Dieterich to finalize a proposal for funding the new position by next week to be considered and voted on by the board.
In addition, members of the SCAHC discussed the need to retain legal counsel and ensure conflicts of interest could be avoided or managed as the housing land trust is established and the council begins considering potential projects for funding.
In the coming weeks, members of the SCAHC plan to consider recommendations for attorneys and begin developing their mission statement, which will help narrow the scope of the organization and provide guidance as housing project proposals come before the group.