SHERIDAN — The American Legion Auxiliary recently announced its selection of 13 junior and senior girls from Big Horn, Sheridan and Tongue River high schools to the 78th session of Wyoming Girls State.
The purpose of the Wyoming Girls State program is to provide citizenship training; provide girls an opportunity to live together as self-governing citizens; and to inform them about the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of American citizenship, in order that they may understand and participate in the functioning of their government and to help them grasp the meaning of some of the responsibilities they assume when they become adults.
The program is a unique, weeklong program where the delegates run their own city, county and state government. This year's event will take place June 6-12 at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.
Because the American Legion Auxiliary could not host the event last year, this year's delegates also include seniors, though typically it is only girls who are in their junior year of high school.
According to a press release from the American Legion Auxiliary, the girls were chosen for their leadership skills and their strong character.
"Theu are some of the busiest in their schools, but made time for a class in flag folding and etiquette, along with writing a bill which will be voted on at Girls State just as our legislators do," the press release stated. "When you see the girls be sure to congratulate them. They have invested lots of time to be able to do this."
This year's delegates are Big Horn's Elissa Heermann and Kathryn Carter; Tongue River's Lexi Weaver and Maya Fritz; and Sheridan's Amadea Vaira, Amy Murdock, Ashley Reilly, Aubrey Cooper, Diomena Mercer, Gennah Deutscher, Rachel Sayer, Stevie Will and Sydney Black.