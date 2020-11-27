DAYTON — Representatives from the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department spoke out during a Nov. 18 Dayton Town Council meeting to argue the utilities received by firefighters were not provided illegally.
The testimony provided by firefighters matches up with advice from town attorney Brendon Kerns, who informed the council that, contrary to statements made by Mayor Norm Anderson, the utilities were provided legally.
“We have learned from our attorney that it is simply not true that the utilities are provided illegally,” Councilor Clifford Reed said. “We apologize for any confusion.”
During a Nov. 2 town council meeting, Mayor Norm Anderson alleged the utilities provided to firefighters by the town — including garbage, water and sewer — were provided free of charge. This would be in violation of Wyoming State Statute 15-1-128, which prohibits officers or employees of any city or town from accepting and receiving any free service, including public utilities. The town currently pays $18,500 a year to provide the service, according to Anderson.
While it’s true the fire department has received utilities from the town for nearly two decades, the services are not free because firefighters pay taxes on them, according to Jeremy Smith, president of the fire department.
“It is simply not true that this is an illegal benefit, because every firefighter pays taxes on it,” Smith said. “We receive a W-2 from the town for the value of that utility benefit. It’s hard to say it’s illegal when we know the opposite to be true.”
Smith acknowledged the misunderstanding was likely due to a loss of institutional knowledge in the city.
“The town has lost a significant amount of institutional knowledge in recent years, and people don’t remember what they don’t know,” Smith said.
During the Nov. 2 meeting, a motion by Councilor Laurie Walters-Clark to end town-funded utilities for the firefighters by Jan. 3, 2021 died for a lack of a second. While Smith said he was grateful the motion failed, he was also concerned the board was so close to making a decision based on inaccurate information.
“I feel like that was a big vote with limited information,” Smith said during the Nov. 18 meeting. “We don’t want misunderstandings to flow, and that’s why we want our meetings to be a priority for your time. We want to build on what has been a wonderful and great relationship and have open and honest communications between us.”
Rick Bilodeau, Dayton Fire chief, echoed Smith’s statements and urged the town to continue offering the utilities to the firefighters. He noted the utilities were first instituted as a recruitment tool and have been very successful on that front: the fire department currently has 23 volunteers of a total 25 allowed by ordinance.
“We can attribute that number to these utilities and benefits you have allowed the fire department to have,” Bilodeau said. “If it’s working, don’t mess with it. In my book, the cost to train new firefighters far outweighs the cost to retain the ones we already have.