SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host principal auditions for WYO Gala 2022, “Something Rotten,” June 21 and June 22 at 6 p.m.
The June auditions are open for anyone older than 16 and will be for lead/speaking roles only. Auditions for supporting cast and chorus members will take place in July. The gala performance of “Something Rotten” will be presented at the WYO on Oct. 15 with encore performances Oct. 20-23.
“Something Rotten” is set in the 1590s, when brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.”
When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.
Amid the scandalous excitement of opening night, the brothers realize reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.
For additional information, contact the WYO at 307-672-9084.