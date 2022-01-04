SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater and Civic Theatre Guild have announced this season's co-production, "First Date," a musical comedy by Austin Winsberg.
Directed by Kelly Miller-Smart with music direction by Amanda Patterson, the show will be presented in the Mars Theater at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center April 1-3 and 7-10.
Auditions for this annual collaboration will take place Jan. 10-11 at 6 p.m. each night in the Mars Theater. Those planning to audition are asked to come prepared with a contemporary piece of music and to be prepared for cold readings from the script.
"First Date" is a musical comedy about that ominous first date and the unexpected turns it can take. When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a high-stakes dinner. As the date unfolds, the couple quickly realize they are not alone on this unpredictable evening with Casey and Aaron's inner critics taking on a life of their own as other restaurant patrons transform into supportive best friends, manipulative exes and protective parents singing and dancing them through ice-breakers, appetizers and potential conversational land mines.
For more information, see wyotheater.com.