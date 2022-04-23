SHERIDAN — The children’s musical this spring will be "Seussical Jr." directed by Tyler Rogers with music direction by Stephanie Zukowski. Students throughout the Sheridan area who are currently in second through ninth grades and want to learn more about theater arts are encouraged to audition.
Open call auditions will take place April 29 at 4 p.m. and April 30 at 10 a.m. on the main stage at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Families can pick either day that works best for them to attend. Students who plan to audition are encouraged to sign up in advance through the online form located on at wyotheater.com.
If a student is cast, they will be notified May 1 and rehearsals will start the following week.
Cast members are asked to pay a participation fee of $65 that helps offset production costs and includes the price of a cast T-shirt. Scholarships to help with this fee are also available.
Performances will take place June 15-18.
For additional information, contact production manager Grace Cannon at gcannon@wyotheater.com.