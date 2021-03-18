SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater Performing Arts and Education Center will host auditions for the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble, a program of WYO PLAY. WYO PLAY, launched in September 2020, creates safe and engaging environments for lifelong learners to explore the theater arts.
Auditions for the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble are Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Tandem Rehearsal Hall of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Auditions for YTME are for any high school aged student interested in participating in the theater arts.
Beginning in April, ensemble members will meet every other Saturday morning to take part in masterclasses, scene studies, workshops and play readings. During the summer, ensemble members will gain experience both on and off stage through supporting the children’s spring musical and putting on their own Young Theatre Maker Ensemble production.
While the event is free, organizers ask you reserve a spot by "purchasing" a ticket online at wyotheater.com.