BIG HORN — The Bighorn Audubon Society will host its monthly bird walk Saturday.
Starting at 11 a.m., participants will be led by Bighorn Audubon Society members through the grounds of The Brinton Museum. Following birding, lunch will be catered by The Bistro along with a sale and silent auction and annual meeting of the society.
Reservations are required for lunch and can be made by emailing bighornaudubon@gmail.com and paying with cash or check. Credit cards will not be accepted.
For more information, contact Jackie Canterbury at 307-763-1953.