UCROSS — Bighorn Audubon Society members invite anyone in the community to join them in celebrating Earth Day, which landed on Thursday this year, with a guided walk in Ucross Saturday.
Starting at 10 a.m. at the Ucross Foundation Gallery, participants will be led by Jackie Canterbury, Tina Toth and fellow Audubon members around the gallery grounds and Ucross ponds.
The event is free and open to the public and will begin at the gallery, located at 30 Big Red Lane, Clearmont.
In addition to Saturday’s event, the Bighorn Audubon will host its annual meeting May 15 following Birding at The Brinton. Birding will be from 9-11 a.m., with the annual meeting to follow at The Brinton Bistro.
If you would like a Bistro box lunch for the annual meeting, RSVP by April 26 to bighornaudubon@gmail.com.