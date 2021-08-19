SHERIDAN — Downtown Sheridan Association officials announced the cancellation of the 3rd Thursday Street Festival via Facebook Thursday just after noon. The Farmers Market and Art Alley will continue in new locations.
Due to inclement weather conditions predicted, DSA staff canceled the event but announced it still planned to host the event in September.
The Farmers Market has been moved to Sackett's Market, both indoors and outdoors. Vendors can set up at 4:30 p.m., and the market is open from 5-7 p.m.
Sackett's Market is located at 184 E. Burkitt St.
The Celebrate the Arts-associated Art Alley moved indoors from Brundage Street to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St., and festivities for Celebrate the Arts will continue indoors from 5-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.