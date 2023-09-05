SHERIDAN — Peter Sabella, a biblical expert and author, will be speaking at Sheridan College Wednesday at 6 p.m. His talk is titled, “A Historical Review of the American Role in the Middle East Peace Process 1948-2023,” and is free and open to the public.
As a Palestinian Christian from Jerusalem, Sabella brings the unique perspective of being both Palestinian and Israeli. Sabella received his Master of Arts in peace and development studies from the University of Guttenberg in Sweden, and his bachelor’s in business administration from Bethlehem University. He is the author of multiple books and is a leading Licensed Tour Guide for Holy Land visitors.