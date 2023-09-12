Library Parking_SK 001.jpg
Buy Now

Author Linda F. Robertson will lead a book discussion and panel session about ranching and leadership at the Inner Circle of Sheridan County Fulmer Library on Saturday at 10 a.m.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Author Linda F. Robertson will lead a book discussion and panel session about ranching and leadership at the Inner Circle of Sheridan County Fulmer Library on Saturday at 10 a.m.

During the event, Robertson will discuss ranching, leadership, and her book “Bull S--- with Cream on It.” 

Tags

Recommended for you