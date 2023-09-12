SHERIDAN — Author Linda F. Robertson will lead a book discussion and panel session about ranching and leadership at the Inner Circle of Sheridan County Fulmer Library on Saturday at 10 a.m.
During the event, Robertson will discuss ranching, leadership, and her book “Bull S--- with Cream on It.”
Robertson’s book takes readers through her personal adventures in the solitude of Wyoming’s sagebrush steppe and in far-flung places such as Kyrgyzstan and Nigeria. Robertson’s memoir weaves the details of day-to-day life on a sheep and cattle ranch with her thoughts on leadership. Each chapter ends with a question inviting readers to ponder their own childhood experiences, and how those experiences have influenced their actions later in life.
Joining Robertson for the panel discussion will be Shawn Parker, Kim Love and Nick Siddle.