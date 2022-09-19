Sheridan County Library stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Author Marjorie Daley will participate in a book reading and signing of "An Unorthodox War" at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Sept. 20 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

"An Unorthodox War" is a historical fiction novel about the women who served as spies and radio operators in the Second World War. The book weaves together true events and people as the fictional character, Elly, is recruited and trained for a hazardous mission. Elly must reach deep within herself to master her trade and then serve her mission in occupied France where she is sent to train maquis fighters. During her work, she must survive the dangers, betrayals and brutality that these remarkable women faced.

