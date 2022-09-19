SHERIDAN — Author Marjorie Daley will participate in a book reading and signing of "An Unorthodox War" at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Sept. 20 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
"An Unorthodox War" is a historical fiction novel about the women who served as spies and radio operators in the Second World War. The book weaves together true events and people as the fictional character, Elly, is recruited and trained for a hazardous mission. Elly must reach deep within herself to master her trade and then serve her mission in occupied France where she is sent to train maquis fighters. During her work, she must survive the dangers, betrayals and brutality that these remarkable women faced.
In addition to a short reading, the author narrates a presentation on the women, events and outcomes involved in fighting what Sir Winston Churchill described as "an unorthodox war." Books will be on sale for $20.
For more information, contact the author via text at 307-460-1883 or Denise Gillenwater at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library at 307-674-8585, ext. 129.
Daley lives in Laramie, and works as a writer for several organizations in addition to her personal writing efforts. She is the author of three non-fiction books: "The New Adults’ Guide to Basic Finances," "Naughty Dogs: Identifying, Diagnosing, Understanding and Correcting Your Dog’s Unwanted Behaviors" and "The Ultimate Guide to Wild Canines, Primitive Dogs and Pariah Dogs." She is also the author of "Fire Ground," a murder mystery.