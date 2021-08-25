BIG HORN — Author Darla Worden will sign copies and offer a reading of her book “Cockeyed Happy: Ernest Hemingway’s Wyoming Summers with Pauline” at The Brinton Museum from 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 29.
Worden grew up in Sheridan, and has worked as editor-in-chief of Mountain Living magazine, founder and director of the Left Bank Writers Retreat in Paris and founder and director of the Wyoming Writers Retreat.
Her book, “Cockeyed Happy,” focuses on the little-known story of Hemingway’s adventures in Wyoming with second wife Pauline Pfeiffer.
The event is free and open to the public, and books are currently available for purchase.
The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.