CLEARMONT — Depending on what happens in neighboring Johnson County, the Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees could soon be looking to hire a new superintendent and high school principal.
Charles Auzqui, who currently fills both roles at SCSD3, is one of three finalists to have been interviewed for the open superintendent’s position at Johnson County School District 1.
Auzqui was interviewed for the position during a community forum in Kaycee on Wednesday, while the other two finalists — Gregory Figenser, curriculum director for Sweetwater County School District 2, and Keith Harris, assistant superintendent at Dickinson Public Schools in Dickinson, South Dakota — did the same at separate forums April 12 and April 19.
The JCSD1 board started its search for a new top administrator in February, after outgoing Superintendent Jim Wagner announced he would not be seeking to extend his current three-year contract.
Wagner reportedly has interviewed for several out-of-state positions and informed the board of his decision so JCSD1 officials could begin the process of finding his successor.
Amy Vinyard, chair of the SCSD3 Board of Trustees, said Auzqui informed local board members that was pursuing other opportunities outside the district.
“Charles is very upfront with this board and had let us know that he was applying,” Vineyard said.
The JCSD1 board has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, with its next regular monthly meeting slated for May 10.
Vineyard added the SCSD3 board will wait to hear from Auzqui on whether he is selected for the position with JCSD1 before taking any action or starting a potential candidate search.
Auzqui could not be immediately reached for comment prior to deadlines for Thursday’s edition of The Sheridan Press.