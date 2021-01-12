SHERIDAN — The Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board will take over operations of the Sheridan College AgriPark to resume community use.
Following the declaration of a financial emergency for the Northern Wyoming Community College District, officials shut down the use of the Sheridan College AgriPark to anyone but Sheridan College rodeo athletes July 1, 2020. In addition, budget cuts resulted in staffing cuts including AgriPark staff, Zane Garstad being one of them.
Garstad helped run the facility and currently serves as vice president of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board.
While the facility remained accessible to college rodeo athletes, public use — which included frequent rentals by several community groups and private users — ceased until further notice. The WYO Rodeo board approached NWCCD leadership with the potential to operate it “for the youth of the community.”
“Primary the youth is what has driven us more than anything,” WYO Rodeo Board President Billy Craft said. “The youth need a place where they can come in the off months when it’s cold to keep their skills sharp and to develop skills — whether they have skills or not to develop them — and this is the facility where they can do that.”
Several groups utilized the facility for many purposes, including Sunday youth rodeos, high school rodeo practice each week, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Wranglers who fly the flags during Rodeo Week, Silverados, dog agility competitions and private users, among other uses.
From January to March 2020, the college rented the facility 178 times — 149 individual rentals and 29 group rentals) and recorded approximately 2,035 attendees. January 2020 saw the most rentals in the three-month period with 82 total rentals, followed by February with 68 and 28 in the 14 days it was available in March 2020.
Garstad, who Craft credited for the idea of the contract, noted the importance to the community of keeping the facility open and rentable, despite the sacrifices he makes with a busy schedule again.
“Of course I want to be involved, because I love this place,” Garstad said. “This is really an important part of the community and I can’t say any more than that. I just love this place and I love how it positively affects our community members and the people that come here. We just want to continue to do that.”
Tribley credited the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board for stepping up to fill the gap left by the temporary closure of the facility during the financial crisis, which Tribley said he has been told is worse than the Great Depression.
“It’s inspirational,” Tribley said. “We have lots of things happening that are not so inspirational. This is inspirational to me that this is happening.”
The current memorandum of understanding between the two entities runs from Jan. 7 to June 30, where the groups will evaluate the past few months of operation, the financial position of Sheridan College and make decisions from there. Right now, the takeover is simply to allow for rentals to resume as normal during the cold months. Craft said the Rodeo Board doesn’t anticipate expanding services beyond the regular users for the time being.
“At this point, it’s going to be a carbon copy of what it was for the six years prior to the shut down,” Craft said.
The financial situation remains insecure for Sheridan College, who anticipates upcoming massive cuts from state funding. While the small amount coming from the Rodeo Board will help, the college still owes on the building, opened six years ago, and previously operated primarily at-cost.
Actual revenues from the AgriPark in the 2018-2019 fiscal year totaled $52,264. NWCCD did not budget any revenues for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. In FY18-19, the AgriPark expenses — including salaries, benefits, operating expenses and capital outlay — totaled $187,071, according to the budget passed June 2020, with no expenditures budgeted for FY20-21.
The agreement between the Sheridan College AgriPark and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo includes the WYO paying $1,000 per month for the use of the grounds, building and equipment to help offset costs.
Sheridan College AgriPark still holds primary insurance coverage, but the WYO Rodeo will cover $100,000,000 per incident of liability insurance. With the agreement, WYO Rodeo will provide NWCCD District Vice President of Administrative Services a detailed report listing all usage for the previous month.
Nothing is planned beyond regular operations established in past years, and the two groups will reevaluate the MOU when it expires in June.