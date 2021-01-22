SHERIDAN — The 16th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival will be shown across Wyoming starting Friday until Feb. 7, via a virtual, online streaming experience. All proceeds will benefit the Wyoming Wilderness Association.
Produced as a celebratory, backcountry community event by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, the 16th Annual Backcountry Film Festival film line-up is full of snowy, cinematic adventure sure to inspire both the local backcountry and general communities. Winter Wildlands Alliance is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildlands and a quality human-powered snow sports experience on public lands.
By partnering with groups like Wyoming Wilderness Association at a local level, the Winter Wildlands Alliance raises funds for these groups and communities through the annual Backcountry Film Festival national tour. All funds raised directly benefit local projects and programs that perpetuate sustainable access and stewardship for your public wildlands.
Films in this year’s program include:
● LOST, Brody Leven
● Last Call for Moose Mountain, Joe Fairbanks
● Awaken [Revelstoke Segment], Sungod
● Pathfinder: Life Beyond Fear, Raised by Wolves
● Resonancias, Florencia Barrabino
● Float to Ski, Allie Rood
● LATITUDE, Wes Walker and Brittney Ziebell
● Last Tracks, Erik Petersen
● Freeride Ski at Home, Philipp Klein
● The Classic Route, Alexis Blaise, Maxime Moulin, Thomas Guerrin, and Hensli Sage
The Wyoming Wilderness Association is a nonprofit conservation group that began in 1979 as a group of local wilderness advocates who envisioned the passage of the Wyoming Wilderness Act. The mission of the Wyoming Wilderness Association is to protect Wyoming public wildlands.
As of 2021, Wyoming Wilderness Association has 3,000 members and supporters whose voices give them the inspiration to continue their work for a wild Wyoming. The Backcountry Film Festival is one of the nonprofit's favorite events to host.
See bit.ly/39WmKeo to purchase tickets. Streaming for an individual costs $15 and $30 for households.