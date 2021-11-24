SHERIDAN — Ross Manor started a little later than some students who participate in the drama program at Sheridan High School. Emerson Fuhrman said she plans to pursue a career in mechanical engineering — seemingly opposite of what one may believe someone with artistic and creative talent may venture toward. Sophomore LC Geddis had minimal interest in the arts and no desire to stand centerstage, but found a niche in backstage work.
All these students have that in common — working backstage and making things run for those more visible during an SHS drama production.
“Most people, when they think of theater, they think of being on stage and under the spotlight,” Manor said. “But tech crew, you’re more comfortable with the darkness, I like to say.
“Without us, there wouldn’t be real theater.”
While some students traditionally dressed head to toe in black clothing have experienced life in front of the stage lights, most said they prefer the technical aspect of the performance.
“I started this year because I wanted to know what tech was like, and I heard they were doing tech,” Geddis said.
“I don’t do acting,” Fuhrman added.
“I always like doing tech because it’s fun to be backstage and not have the stress of having to act,” junior Grace Smith said.
Sheridan High School drama organizes a fall production and spring musical each school year. While many actors and actresses fill the stage, half as many students work backstage as assistant director Grace Cannon and Manor in the technical box behind and above the audience seating.
The productions themselves prepare students for all different types of careers and extracurricular activities outside of high school and especially contribute to the greater Sheridan community arts world.
For example, several SHS students and alumni participated in the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center’s gala musical performance of “Newsies,” with students performing onstage as well as technical hands working in the darkness between scenes.
Fuhrman lives in the balance of SHS drama participation and community theater opportunities.
“There’s always the part of working with a team,” Fuhrman said. “Even though the actors are the ones on stage, they definitely need us, and they know that and they’re really appreciative because they need stuff in the right place, and they trust us to do that.”
Manor made it a full-time profession, joining the WYO team after high school graduation. Manor sees the short opportunity received participating in SHS productions as a straight path to job opportunities elsewhere. A cast member participating in the fall production earned the lead in “Frozen Jr.” earlier in 2021.
“It’s just learning,” Manor said. “If you can make it on the Sheridan High School stage, go for the big stage.”
To help forge that path forward, Manor allows a student to help with tasks in the technical box. While Manor puts in a lot of work designing lights for each production, the tech master also helps student assistants learn different elements of the job. For the fall production, Geddis was tasked with sounds, which cue onstage actors when to enter a scene, helping move the production along.
Likewise, assistant director Grace Smith serves as a right-hand helper to Cannon in organizing student actors, taking notes, running lines, keeping drama members well nourished with boba and blankets, as well as encouragement, and a slew of other tasks she initiates herself or receives from Cannon during a rehearsal. Her advice to others looking into becoming involved in drama, either onstage or backstage?
“Appreciate your directors,” Smith said. “It’s cheesy saying, ‘They did so much work,’ but it’s a lot of work and a lot of effort put into it.
“For quite a few of the directors, they do this in their free time,” she continued. “Appreciate everyone because they’re taking their own personal time to do things, and it’s a lot of work.”
Students like Fuhrman often feel comfortable working on or behind the WYO stage after experiences with the SHS drama productions.
“(I’ve learned to work well) being under pressure,” Fuhrman said of both high school and outside offerings. “You are performing in front of a live audience.”