SHERIDAN — Scott Bailey, a Wyoming inmate, died June 23 at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, Iowa. Bailey was housed in Iowa due to a compassionate transfer in 2014.
Bailey was convicted of first degree murder in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan County by Judge McEwan Nov. 29, 1982.
Bailey was born in Minnesota Dec. 4, 1960.
Per Wyoming Department of Corrections policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. WDOC does not release protected health information.