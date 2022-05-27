BIG HORN — Cody Baker is a senior at Big Horn High School who will graduate this spring. At first glance, Baker looks like he’s enjoyed an ordinary and typical high school experience. But upon closer inspection it’s not hard to see Baker also has intense focus, commitment and diligence, making Baker anything but ordinary.
Through a partnership between Sheridan County School District 1 and Sheridan College, Baker is able to graduate with an Associate of Science degree in general studies, even before he is finished with high school.
“The second it was available, I signed up for as many online and in-person college classes that they’d let me take and I was able to pick whatever classes I wanted,” Baker said.
Coty Nikont, BHHS guidance counselor said Baker has been nothing but an outstanding student. He said Baker is a diligent worker and loves to be challenged, which reflects what Nikont believes is the culture BHHS embodies.
The partnership that enables students like Baker to excel allows students to earn both college and high school credits at the same time. Referred to as dual enrollment if the course is taught at Sheridan College or online by an SC instructor and known as concurrent enrollment if the course is taught by a certified instructor at the high school. While in high school, these credits are offered at no charge to students.
“Dual enrollment is always geared towards what each student needs and wants,” Nikont said. “Some kids are self-driven enough to find what they want to accomplish earlier and that is the remarkable thing about this district — it makes the sky the limit.”
SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride maintains the enrollment programs are one of the strongest attributes that the district offers.
“The biggest factor is if we can help a kid get a start on their higher education, it shows we’re willing to go the extra mile to make those opportunities available,” Kilbride said.
While Baker is an outstanding example of the enrollment program’s success, Kilbride maintains dual and concurrent enrollment is helping students of all kinds — even those who might not envision themselves continuing their education.
“If we can get a student into a college class, the chances of them continuing are much greater. Some of our kids might be on the fence about going to college but if we can talk to them and say, ‘Look, you’ve already got 12 credits and you’ll be able to finish in a year or year and a half’s time, it pushes them to enroll in college," Kilbride said.
Baker said he strived to complete more classes than expected each semester. If three classes were set as status quo, Baker would enroll in five. He also chose to explore Sheridan College’s summer classes which intensified his hunger to succeed. He was selected to participate in the National Honor Society and elected as editor of the KEY Club at the high school, where students choose to volunteer in the community. Baker worked part-time at local restaurants as a server, sometimes completing 40-hour work weeks. He also played golf, football and his passion — basketball.
As Baker's responsibilities began to grow by the time he began his senior year, he knew a decision awaited him. He decided to opt out of playing his senior year of basketball with his friends for a schedule filled with twice as many credits that were required. This is a choice few would make, and it was a sacrifice so large, that it kept the 18-year-old up at night.
“When I was able to graduate from Sheridan College, it all felt worth it. I felt relieved about my decision because I spent a lot of time thinking it was a mistake. All my stress and worry just fell away and I couldn’t believe I just graduated college.”
Sheridan College President Walt Tribley believes Baker’s effort highlights the success of Sheridan College’s partnerships with local school districts.
“Earning a meaningful credential is always the goal for our students and seeing individuals like Cody accomplish that while still in high school is inspiring,” Tribley said. “Our local school districts are tremendous partners, and those high school instructors who go the extra mile to offer their courses for college credit are also key in helping students get a great start for their future.”
Baker is already champing at the bit to begin his next endeavor. He has decided to continue his education at the University of Wyoming and major in physiology. Baker has already set his sights on graduating with his bachelor’s degree early so he can pursue either medical or graduate school. Maybe then he can fit in an intramural pick-up game of ball and take time for himself.