SHERIDAN — Two of the landmarks of Kendrick Park, its bandshell and pool, could be upgraded in the near future. Both will be discussed at the Dec. 20 Sheridan City Council meeting.
The bandshell building is located on the west end of Kendrick Park, near the entrance. Construction of the original building was completed in 1970. However, the building's aging exterior and outdated lighting and electrical components are in need of repair to extend the facility’s useful life, according to city engineer Hanns Mercer.
The proposed project will involve repairing failing masonry, updating and replacing exterior wall finishes, replacing faded and worn roofing material, and upgrading dated electrical components among other minor renovations.
Mercer said the project would also address safety concerns with the existing bandshell including finding ways to prevent local teenagers from climbing its concrete abutments, which are frequently used to gain access to the roof and pose a public safety risk, according to Mayor Rich Bridger.
The project will also bring the bandshell’s doors flush to the rest of the structure, Mercer said. Currently, the doors are recessed, which provides individuals with hiding places in which they can avoid local law enforcement, according to Mercer.
The city received one bid for the project from Dick Anderson Construction of Sheridan, according to Mercer. The bid was for a total of $169,925.
If the council votes to accept the bid, the project will be funded through General Purpose Excise Tax dollars and the Public Benefit Fund, Mercer said.
Meanwhile, the council will also be voting on an application for $500,000 in Land and Water Conservation Fund grants that will go toward a renovation of the Kendrick Park pool, Mercer said.
The pool was built in 1937 by Evelyn and Edward Moore. However, after nearly 80 years, the pool is starting to show its age, Mercer said.
The project will involve a rebuild and renovation of the existing tower water slide, lap pool, pump house, wading pool and locker rooms, Mercer said. It will also bring the addition of new features including a lazy river and climbing wall.
In the city of Sheridan Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update 2019 Community Survey, the pool was rated as one of the top priorities for recreation facilities investments, Mercer said. In responding to the survey, 71% of participating community members said restoring the pool would be a priority.
The pool restoration project is expected to cost $5 million, Mercer said. The Land and Water Conservation Fund grant would cover 10% of that cost, with the city required to provide its own $500,000 as a grant match.
Additional potential funding sources for the project could include Capital Facilities Tax dollars, General Purpose Excise tax dollars, dollars from the Public Benefit Fund and a Wyoming Community Development Authority Community Development Block Grant, Mercer said.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
• The long-discussed issue of raising city councilor salaries will soon be on the council’s agenda again.
The raise proposed by Councilor Aaron Linden Dec. 12 would double councilors’ monthly salaries from $500 to $1,000, and would be the first increase since 2001, when the monthly salaries were raised from $300, Linden said.
Councilor raises have been an ongoing conversation on the council in recent months. The council previously discussed the possibility of increasing council wagesin 2020, but councilors chose to table the discussion until a more appropriate time. Linden has been pushing for the salary increase prior to the start of the 2022 election season in the hopes of generating a robust field of potential city council candidates.
If the council decides to approve raises, they will not go into effect until after the 2022 election, Linden said. Linden, Jacob Martin and Clint Beaver are all up for reelection that year.
Linden said the proposed salary increases, while significant, would be relatively affordable for the city.
“This last year, there were line items budgeted for each council member for travel, education and things like that which I don’t think any of us used,” Linden said. “It was about $3,000 per council member. So if we even took that and put it back into the budget for salaries, it would offset the majority of the difference in that cost. We would be looking at an additional $18,000 annually above what we’re paying now.”
Councilors were supportive of Linden’s proposal during the Dec. 13 work session, with Martin, Beaver and Councilor Steven Brantz all saying they would support the measure.
“I do think it would be more conducive to (having) a wider and more open pool of representation,” Martin said. “I think it could make it more (economically) feasible for people to run. $500 isn’t what it was 20 years ago, and it’s not even really what it was three years ago… so I think the proposal’s fair, and I would support it.”